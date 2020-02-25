US President Donald Trump seeks another duty cut on Harley-Davidson

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again raised the tariff issue with India saying the country is probably the highest tariff nation in the world.

“I think you have to pay the highest tariff when you deal with India. We are being charged large amounts. They cannot do that,” Trump said on trade relations with India.

The US President, who held talks with Indian leaders during a two-day visit, said the US wanted to be treated fairly.

Trump, who has been asking for reciprocal access to India's market, said. Harley-Davidson has to pay tremendous tariffs when they send motorcycles to India.

India levies a 50% customs duty on some of Harley-Davidson motorcycles models. Earlier, the duty ranged upto 100% but was slashed last year after Trump made similar requests for duty cuts in the past.

According to sources, duty on Harley-Davidson bikes could come down further this year.

Participating in 'US-India Forum: Partners for Growth' conference, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the two countries have moved to the next level of engagement having "almost closed" the final contours of limited trade package.

"On the economic front, having almost closed the last contours of the limited trade deal and with the announcement of a much larger trade deal in the offing, we have moved to a new level of engagement," Goyal said.

The minister said the engagement will help both sides on different fronts. While India will benefit by engaging with new technology, the US will gain by India becoming a big source for talent.

US is also pushing for a better market access for its berries, poultry and dairy goods in India. Washington has also been demanding removal of tariffs on medical devices that are made in the US.