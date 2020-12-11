US stocks dip on stimulus stalemate; Disney surges

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Dec 11 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 20:51 ist

Wall Street stocks dipped early on Friday on uncertainty about US congressional stimulus talks, while Disney shares surged after it scored huge growth in streaming subscriptions.

Major indices have had a choppy week so far as investors have weighed the snail's pace of the Washington stimulus negotiations with soaring Covid-19 case counts and progress on vaccines against the virus.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 29,874.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 3,649.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 12,334.74.

The retreat in the United States came as European markets also fell on dwindling hopes for a trade deal between Britain and the European Union in the aftermath of Brexit.

Among individual stocks, Disney jumped 8.4 percent after reporting that the company's year-old streaming TV service Disney+ had passed 86.8 million subscribers, beating its "wildest expectations," the company's CEO said.

The growth in Disney+ has helped offset weakness in other company businesses during the pandemic, especially theme parks.

