US stocks surge on COVID-19 vaccine progress, Dow Jones ends +3.9%

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher Monday following positive news on the first clinical tests of a coronavirus vaccine, lifting shares of airlines, hotels and other beaten-down sectors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average piled on more than 900 points, or 3.9 percent, to 24,597.37.
The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 3.2 percent to 2,953.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.4 percent to 9,234.83.
Coronavirus: New norms in a new world
Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff
A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic
Talent that didn’t receive serious attention
Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators
Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown
Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits