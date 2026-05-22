<p>An American trade delegation led by United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to visit New Delhi next month to take forward the negotiations on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The announcement comes just a month after an Indian delegation visited Washington to refine details and push broader negotiations forward.</p>.<p>US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also confirmed the American trade delegation's visit to New Delhi.</p>.<p>“Last month, an Indian delegation visited Washington DC to help finalise the trade deal. Next month, a US delegation will also focus on the agreement," Gor said at an event organised by the American Chamber of Commerce.</p>.<p>The American envoy expressed confidence that the US-India trade deal would be finalised in the coming weeks.</p>.<p>“We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides,” he said.</p>.<p>“This agreement, if done right, will strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments, and drive sustained inclusive growth, bringing tangible benefits to industries, workers, and economies," Gor added.</p>.<p>India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7, finalising a framework for an interim deal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. However, change in tariff dynamics, following the US Supreme Court’s ruling, impacted the trade negotiations.</p>.<p>Exchange of visits at the high level indicate eagerness to conclude the deal.</p>.<p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India from May 23 to 26.</p>.<p>“The Secretary will discuss energy security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials,” as per a statement issued by the US State Department spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Pigott.</p>.<p>When asked if the US chief trade negotiator for India will accompany Rubio, Goyal said, “He is not coming with him, but there is some plan for them to come next month.”</p>.<p>Addressing the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce, Goyal said India and the US are working as natural partners and complement each other across sectors, including technology innovation, high-precision defence, digital data centres, quantum computing and medical devices.</p>.<p>“The partnership between the two countries is strengthened by mutual trust and shared economic interests,” the minister said.</p>.<p>Goyal remarked that American companies have committed over $60 billion investments in India in the last six months. This includes setting up data centres by Amazon and Google.</p>.<p>He added that India and the US have economies that complement each other with minimal competition, making the partnership stronger. “When complementarity is combined with mutual trust, it creates an unbeatable combination capable of building trusted and resilient supply chains for the future,” he added.</p>