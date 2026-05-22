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US team to visit India in June for free trade talks

The announcement comes just a month after an Indian delegation visited Washington to refine details and push broader negotiations forward.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:10 IST
USPiyush GoyalbusinessFree Trade AgreementsTrade Talks

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