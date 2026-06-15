US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to visit India next week for 'final touches' to trade deal

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit New Delhi next week to give “final touches” to the first tranche of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between the two countries, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.</p><p>Greer is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on June 22. He will hold talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 23-24.</p><p>“Our expectation is that discussions will be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal,” Agrawal said.</p>.Engaged with US on probe over concerns related to forced labour, says govt after USTR proposes 12.5% tariff on imports.<p>He added that the discussion would also cover the larger BTA.</p><p>The visit follows rounds of chief negotiator-level talks held in the past two months. An Indian team led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain visited Washington DC from April 20-23 for the talks. This was followed by a visit of the US team led by its chief negotiator, Brendan Lynch, to New Delhi from June 1-4.</p><p>Earlier this month, Goyal said the first tranche of the trade deal would be signed soon. </p><p>US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has also expressed optimism for the deal, saying 99 per cent of the issues have been resolved.</p><p>India and the US launched negotiations for a BTA in February last year, with a target to conclude the first tranche of the deal by “fall of 2025”.</p><p>The two countries issued a joint statement on February 7 this year, which talks about a framework for an interim agreement centred on reciprocal and mutually-beneficial trade. </p><p>Under the framework, the US agreed to lower “reciprocal” levies on the majority of Indian products from 25 per cent to 18 per cent and eliminate the so-called 25 per cent punitive tariff for India’s economic engagement with Russia.</p><p>However, change in tariff dynamics following the US Supreme Court’s ruling impacted the trade negotiations.</p><p>The USTR’s recent announcement regarding imposition of new tariffs under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974, is likely to be a sticky point in the discussion.</p><p>“The trade deal covers the entire gamut of trade relationship between India and the US, so definitely whenever we finalise and sign the deal, I think they try to have clear answers on the Section 301 investigations,” Agrawal said.</p>