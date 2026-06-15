Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to visit India next week for 'final touches' to trade deal

Greer is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on June 22. He will hold talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 23-24.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 19:05 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us