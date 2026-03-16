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VCs view upGrad's acquisition as final 'bulk-up' before massive listing

Founders of both edtech firms did not disclose the valuation, but said it is a 100% share swap deal.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 17:01 IST
Business NewsEdtechupGrad

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