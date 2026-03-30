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Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal claims Jaypee asset bid reversal after written confirmation; analysts question rationale

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the JAL evaluated the rival bids and subsequently went to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval of the Adani bid.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:15 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:15 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsVedanta Group

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