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Venture capital firms shift focus to energy tech startups

No blanket pull-back from AI, but renewed push towards renewables seen.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 19:10 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 19:10 IST
businessventure capitaliststech startup

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