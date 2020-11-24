Vi gets offer for $2 billion line of credit: Report

Vi gets conditional offer for up to $2 billion line of credit: Report

A consortium led by Oak Hill Advisors gave a non-binding term sheet to the telecom operator

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 18:24 ist
Vi storefront logo after rebranding from Vodafone Idea. Credit: DH Web Desk Photo/Akash Sriram

Telecom major Vodafone Idea has received an initial proposal for up to Rs 15,000 crore ($2 billion) line of credit from a consortium led by US investment firm Oak Hill Advisors, sources in the know told Economic Times. However, the offer comes with conditions.

Sources told the publication that the consortium gave a non-binding term sheet to the telecom operator.

Sixth Street, Twin Point Capital and Varde Partners were the other global investors in the consortium, the report cited.

The proposed bid will likely be a mix of bonds and warrants, allowing the consortium to convert part of the loan given to the telecom to shares, the publication reported.

DH could not independently verify the report.

The debt-ridden telecom firm on October 30 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter that ended in September 2020. Its subscriber base declined by around 4 crore on a year-on-year basis to 27.98 crore while the debt stood at Rs 1,15,940 crore. 

On November 19, Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers completed a merger to create a mega tower company, wherein Vodafone Idea received about Rs 3,760 crore cash for its 11.15 per cent holding in Indus.

Vodafone Idea has estimated statutory dues liability of Rs 65,440 crore.

(With agency inputs)

 

