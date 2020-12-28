Vikram Solar commissions 10 MW solar plant in West Bengal

Vikram Solar on Monday said its 10 MW solar plant for the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) was commissioned on Monday.

The project was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the company said in a statement.

The solar plant is located in Birbhum district of West Bengal and consists of 30,150 solar modules of Vikram Solar, the company, one of India's leading module manufacturers and a prominent engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and rooftop solar solutions provider, said.

The plant will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 10,540 tonnes per annum and light up approximately 17,649 homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Solar CEO Saibaba Vutukuri said, "The state of West Bengal under the leadership of Ms Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of leading the progress for green energy growth and is a source of encouragement for such progressive endeavours."

"This project is testament of WBSEDCL and our joint commitment towards enabling India's transition to renewable energy and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Vutukuri added.

In addition to the 10 MW solar plant in Birbhum, Vikram Solar has already commissioned 33 MW of cumulative solar energy capacity for WBSEDCL across locations in the state, while a 10 MW solar project is currently under execution, it added.