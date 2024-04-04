Vistara CEO allays pilots’ fears on pay cuts amid flight delays

By Ragini Saxena

Vistara, co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd, addressed pilots’ concerns over pay cuts and fatigue, people familiar with the matter said, after an en masse sick leave by pilots and crew shortage forced the Indian carrier to cancel more than a hundred flights.

Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan assuaged pilots’ worries about the new salary structure on Wednesday in a virtual meeting, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because it was a closed-door discussion. Kannan told them there will be opportunities to earn more after the airline is merged with Air India Ltd, one of the people said.

The manpower shortage led to 106 Vistara flights being canceled since Monday, according to data from FlightAware, an aircraft tracking and data company. Vistara typically operates more than 300 flights a day. Pilots are upset with Vistara for aligning its salary structure with Air India Ltd — a move that will reduce their guaranteed pay to 40 flying hours from 70 hours a month, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.