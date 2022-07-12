Vi, Pariksha join hands for Agniveer course material

Vodafone Idea partners with Pariksha to bring Agniveer course material on Vi app

Under the Agnipath scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 22:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea, which operates under Vi brand, has introduced course materials for Agniveer exams that will be conducted by Indian defence forces this year, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the Agnipath scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently. Those exiting the armed forces after completing their tenure will be called Agniveer.

The government had, on June 16, increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022 and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps such as a preference for "Agniveers" in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings on their retirement.

"Vi aims to empower Bharat youth to prepare and excel in various government job exams, including Agniveer, by enabling access to well-researched course material which can be accessed through its platform, anywhere, anytime," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

The company has partnered with edtech firm Pariksha to launch the course on its app.

Vi said that it is providing free access to the test prep material for Agniveer along with many other government job exams on the Vi jobs and education platform for one month. After completion of the trial period, users will have to pay a Rs 249 subscription fee on the platform.

"The Agniveer test series on Vi app offers 5 test series comprising 15 tests each for Agniveer Airforce X Group, Agniveer Airforce Y Group, Agniveer Airforce X & Y Group, Agniveer Navy MR and Agniveer Navy SSR. The Army test series will be added by the end of this month," Vi said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vodafone Idea
Agnipath
India News

What's Brewing

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

 