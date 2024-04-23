Vodafone Idea shares jump nearly 8%

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd on Tuesday climbed nearly 8 per cent, a day after the telecom operator raised Rs 18,000 crore in India's largest ever follow-on offering (FPO).

The stock jumped 7.83 per cent to Rs 13.98 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 7.75 per cent to Rs 13.90 apiece.

At the close of the offering on Monday, as many as 8,011.29 crore shares were sought, 6.99 times of the issue size.

Together with Rs 5,400 crore collected from anchor investors by selling 490 crore shares prior to the market share, it raised the targeted Rs 18,000 crore.