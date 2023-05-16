Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs, forecasts flat earnings

Vodafone's new boss Margherita Della Valle said she would cut 11,000 jobs over three years to simplify the telecoms group, which she said "must change", as it forecast little or no growth in earnings for the new financial year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl: Martha Stewart
Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record
Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story
What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?
B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays
Parties must promote women, youth leaders