Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs over three years

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs, forecasts flat earnings

  May 16 2023
Vodafone's new boss Margherita Della Valle said she would cut 11,000 jobs over three years to simplify the telecoms group, which she said "must change", as it forecast little or no growth in earnings for the new financial year.

