Volkswagen settles power struggle, Diess to remain CEO

The dispute between Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess and the carmaker's powerful works council seems to have been resolved, with Diess most likely keeping his job, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters Monday.
"It is going in the direction that the dispute will be settled and Diess will remain CEO, the source said.
As part of the solution found through protracted negotiations, VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter will become a member of the management board and Diess will focus on strategy, the source said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call
Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion
New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission
Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?
What's a Food Metaverse?
Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue
This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces