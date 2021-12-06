Volkswagen settles power struggle, Diess to remain CEO

Volkswagen settles power struggle, Diess to remain CEO

VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter will become a member of the management board and CEO Diess will focus on strategy, a source said

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Dec 06 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 22:19 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

The dispute between Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess and the carmaker's powerful works council seems to have been resolved, with Diess most likely keeping his job, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters Monday.

"It is going in the direction that the dispute will be settled and Diess will remain CEO, the source said.

As part of the solution found through protracted negotiations, VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter will become a member of the management board and Diess will focus on strategy, the source said.

