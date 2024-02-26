Volvo Car India rejigs management team

Mumbai: Volvo Car India on Monday said it has restructured its management team headed by Jyoti Malhotra through both internal role changes as well as external talent acquisition.

The exercise carried out over the past few months is aimed to secure long-term strategic transformation and direct-to-consumer online sales, Volva Car India said. It is a subsidiary of Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars.

As part of the rejig, Kalpit Shishodia, who led the customer service function since 2017, has been promoted to the role of director commercial operations to oversee all revenue generating functions under sales and service.

This is to ensure profitable growth, including sales of new and used cars, parts, accessories and related value chain as well as the required tech support for all products, the company said.