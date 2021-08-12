Wall Street opens flat after jobs, inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, ahead of earnings reports from major companies including Walt Disney.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.0 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,481.94. The S&P 500 fell 1.6 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 4,446.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.8 points, or 0.09%, to 14,751.36 at the opening bell.
