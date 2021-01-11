Wall St retreats from all-time highs after strong run

Wall Street retreats from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 20:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, slipping from record levels as investors locked in gains after a stellar vaccine and stimulus-fueled rally, while Twitter shares slumped following the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump's account.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.6 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 31015.37. The S&P 500 fell 21.5 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 3803.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.2 points, or 1.16%, to 13048.776 at the opening bell. 

Wall Street
Dow
US Stocks
Markets
Twitter
Donald Trump

