Wall Street rises at open as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, boosting hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-induced downturn.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.55 points, or 0.65 per cent, at the open to 29,672.36.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.01 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 3,600.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.82 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,847.11 at the opening bell.
