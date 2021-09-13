Walmart to accept litecoin payments

Walmart Inc said on Monday it has partnered with litecoin to allow its customers to make payments with cryptocurrencies.
"Starting October 1st, all eCommerce stores will have implemented a 'Pay with Litecoin Option'," Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women
Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation
Space tourism: What's on offer
Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts
Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea
A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4
Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus