Walmart to accept litecoin payments

Walmart to accept litecoin payments

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 13 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 19:55 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Walmart Inc said on Monday it has partnered with litecoin to allow its customers to make payments with cryptocurrencies.

"Starting October 1st, all eCommerce stores will have implemented a 'Pay with Litecoin Option'," Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said.

