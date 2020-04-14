Disney enters unsecured credit agreement for $5 billion

Walt Disney Co enters unsecured credit agreement for $5 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 18:52 ist
Walt Disney World will temporarily furlough 43,000 employees at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando effective April 19, President of Unite Here Union Eric Clinton said in a video address on April 12, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it has entered an unsecured credit agreement for $5 billion, at a time when companies across industries are scrambling to bolster their liquidity to weather the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Check out Deccan Herald's coronavirus world-o-meter live counter here

Disney's theme parks business has taken a particularly severe hit as lockdowns have restricted people's movement and gatherings in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The company said in a filing that the credit agreement, which has terms similar to another one it entered on March 6, will mature on April 9, 2021, adding that the fund could be used for day to day operations.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The agreement can be extended for another year at the time of maturity if the lenders agree, it said.

Citibank N.A. served as the designated agent for the agreement, Walt Disney said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Walt Disney
Finance
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 