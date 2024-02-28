Walt Disney, Reliance merge India media operations; RIL to invest Rs 11,500 cr in JV

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, and The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday the signing of binding definitive agreements to form a joint venture that will combine the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India, as reported by news agency PTI.

As part of the transaction, the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Star India Private Limited (“SIPL”) through a court-approved scheme of arrangement.

The merged entity is valued at Rs 10,352 crore, with Reliance and its subsidiary owning a 63.16% stake, and Disney holding a 36.84% stake.

Additionally, RIL has agreed to invest Rs 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) into the joint venture at closing for its growth strategy.