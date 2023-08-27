Want to invest in real estate? How does the Moon sound?

India scripted history on August 23 when Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on the Moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech said that now the Moon does not seem that distant anymore.

Soon after the accomplishment, various reports of celebrities purchasing land on the Moon in the past started to do rounds on social media. Well, we all know what happens when the demand goes up...so if there is any chance you are thinking about buying land on the Moon - do it before the prices skyrocket.

How will you make that decision you ask? Here is all you need to know before buying land on the Moon, if at all!

Is it possible to buy land on the moon?

It sure is possible to buy a piece of land on the celestial body. There are several agencies like the International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR) that act as a broker in the process. The website lists 12 land sites of the moon and you can click on them to find out more and even make a booking. Think of it like a huge apartment complex with various blocks to pick from.