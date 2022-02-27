War drums and the flight to safety

Finally, ‘that’ question was laid to rest “Will he.” I refer to Vladimir Putin and his invasion of his much smaller but not insignificant European neighbour, Ukraine. The question now is what comes next?

Markets plummeted on the first day and then jumped back -- all this while oil spiked beyond $100 and existing supply lines are expected to be stretched further. The computer chips shortage became even more acute on the back of China/Taiwan speculation as countries scramble to contain the fallout from rising energy costs.

Further, Russia being a major player in minerals and energy, both markets spiked instantaneously. And all this while global inflation on the back of excessive money printing by pandemic-stricken governments continues to worry election-bound politicians.

However, unlike the dysfunctional market recovery from the pandemic dip, this time around there was a flight to safety i.e. people rushed to sell equities and moved to safe havens like Gold and Government Bonds.

Also read: Markets to be volatile this week

Gold popped (GoldBeeS moved to a high of Rs 44.81 before settling at 43.65 taking the months returns to 4.5%), and there was renewed interest in government bonds, despite inflation fears, as investors sought shelter from excessively volatile equity markets.

A disappointment has been the cryptocurrency market -- which was supposed to flourish in the face of global turmoil not being subject to formal financial system and BTC/USD (Bitcoin /US Dollar), gained a mere 5.22% over the last week. Globally the Swiss Fracs and Japanese Yen are other assets which investors seek refuge in -- other than a handful of equity funds, in India we have little access to these hence not a part of our financial discourse.

The long-term and sustained impact of the invasion is less clear. Since the late 70’s there have been five major Russian events (wars and otherwise) and the impact on the benchmark S&P500 has been about 3% instantaneously but after a year the index returned on an average over 12% (or 19% excluding the credit crisis).

Uncertainty arises from China taking a clue from Russian moves or even the quandary central bankers find themselves in - energy and other price rises will fuel inflation and raising interest rates will exacerbate the problem. But not raising interest rates will also have the same effect.

Unsurprisingly investors find therefore themselves in a catch-22 situation i.e., take advantage of the dips and pile into risky investments or run towards safety assets? The answer to that may be neither and the best option is to stick to a strategically diversified portfolio and into asset-classes beyond debt and equity.

Should (ideally) such a portfolio be objective oriented, volatility can work for portfolio goals and returns. There is ample evidence out there that proves diversified (euphemistically called all weather investing), longer term portfolios have more than paid off during several financial, natural, and political disasters.

This may be a suitable time to also set up a cohesive management strategy and investment objective which in turn affords an opportunity to get into strategy aligned assets and exit unproductive ones.

Lastly one should not forget that the pandemic is far from over and continues to be an interim risk – however, one can look at Covid spikes, much like current financial market volatility, as opportunities to rebalance their holdings and align them to objectives.