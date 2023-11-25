Warren Buffet’s conglomerate sells entire stake in Paytm at a loss

American multinational firm Berkshire Hathaway's unit BH International Holdings, led by billionaire Warren Buffer, has sold its entire stake in domestic fintech firm Paytm’s parent company One 97 Communications, which it had acquired in 2018, as per National Stock Exchange data. The company had held a 2.46 per cent stake, or 1,56,23,529 shares, in Paytm, which it sold at an average price of Rs 877 per share and the entire deal was worth nearly Rs 1,371 crore.