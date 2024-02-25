Warren Buffett ups his holdings of Japanese trading houses to about 9%

Bershire Hathaway said in the report, dated Feb. 24, that it paid 1.6 trillion yen ($10.63 billion) for the five stakes, which were valued at 2.9 trillion yen at the end of 2023. In dollar terms, that translated to unrealised gains of 61 per cent or $8 billion, it said.

($1 = 150.5000 yen)