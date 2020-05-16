Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells majority of Goldman Sachs stake, trims JPMorgan

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold off most of its Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stake, a longtime holding that slumped nearly 33% during the first quarter as the global pandemic roiled financial markets.

The company cut its investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3% in the first quarter. Buffett’s company has been a big investor in banks in the past, normally trying to keep many of those stakes below a 10% level often scrutinized by regulators.

Key Insights