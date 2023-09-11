Watch out as you loosen those purse strings this festive season

It is recommended to limit overall expenses excluding EMIs to 30 per cent of take-home family income and within this have a fun expenses budget. These budgets will go awry in the festive season. Hence it is important to first check if the current expenses are within the 30 per cent limit and secondly earmark the amounts that are estimated to be spent in the coming months. A spending detox will be required post the festive season. This means locking away credit cards, having no access to shopping apps, staying away from malls. The idea is to get the savings level back to what it should be and also to increase investments, in case earlier investments were redeemed to pay for a large expense. Of course, unsecured loans like personal loans, insta loans are best avoided as they are expensive and have a negative impact on the credit score of an individual.