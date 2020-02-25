Watch: Satya Nadella in Bengaluru for 'Future Decoded' summit - Latest updates

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is on stage at the Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru, speaking on technology adoption and sustainable growth.

"It's fantastic to see unicorns coming out of India", says Satya Nadella during his speech at the summit.

L&T is using Microsoft's Holo Lens at building construction sites to see what's happening inside the crane and collect information to use it for training the future crane operators and also improve the safety as well.

Nadella says he met local Indian startups founders and added that the quality of ideas they have are potential game-changers in the field of electronic vehicles, renewable energy storage technology, etc. He also showered praises on Myntra, InMobi and Udaan.

Nadella heaped special praise for Bionic Mantra for developing an exoskeleton to help specially-abled people.

Microsoft aims to reach human parity with Artificial Intelligence in terms of natural language conversation and even use AI to make breakthroughs in cancer diagnosis and eventually lead to cure it.

Microsoft and Apollo join hands to create AI-based Cardia risk scores using maching learning to predict probability of getting heart attacks in the next 10 years.