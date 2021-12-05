We are confident of Q5’s success: Audi’s Dhillon

Audi India has launched the Q5 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India recently and the company hopes to cash in on the newly-introduced product. DH’s Vivek Phadnis spoke to Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, and here are edited excerpts from the interview:

What is your expectation from the newly-launched Q5?

Historically, the Audi Q5 has been a volume seller in India. The Q series contributes a large chunk to our sales and the Audi Q5, in particular, contributes 15-20% to our overall sales. We have received over 100 bookings for the Audi Q5 and we are confident this will only grow in the coming days and months.

Which models have been driving volumes for the company in India?

As a brand, we currently sell petrol and electric cars. We have launched nine new products in the last 11 months and have received an overwhelming response for all products. Of the nine products launched, five were electric vehicles – under our e-tron brand. The e-tron brand has been firmly established and our cars are receiving a phenomenal response from customers. In addition to our EVs, our petrol cars – including our RS models – have received a fantastic response in the last 11 months.

How has demand for the Audi e-tron been like?

Audi India has launched five electric cars in the last six months: the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Most of these models are already sold out for 2021. When we launched the Audi e-tron in India, we created an entire ecosystem for our customers and this included sales, after-sales, buy-back, charging and overall ownership. Going by the current traction in the EV segment, we may see the volume of EVs more than tripling or quadrupling, albeit on a low base. The direction of volumes and growth is very encouraging.

How has the semiconductor situation impacted Audi India?

The semiconductor shortage has impacted everyone. While there are some delays, we are working very closely with our headquarters to ensure the impact on our customers is minimal.

What are the company’s immediate plans?

The luxury car market is showing encouraging signs. It has already improved with the ongoing vaccination drive. At Audi India, we are consistently focusing on building a sustainable and profitable business model. We have charted ‘Strategy 2025’ with a clear roadmap and aims to strengthen the Audi brand in India. It is based on four key pillars - customer-centricity, digitalisation and products & network.