We expect US team to visit India for next round of trade talks: Official

<p>New Delhi: India expects the US team to visit the country for the next round of trade talks, though no dates have been finalised yet, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The Indian side visited Washington, DC, in April for an in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).</p>.<p>"Now we expect the US team to visit India next for trade talks. No dates have been decided," the official said.</p>.<p>After the April meet, both sides have agreed to stay engaged to sustain the momentum ahead for the trade talks.</p>.Indian delegation to visit US next week for bilateral trade agreement.<p>Last month, officials of the two sides discussed several areas, such as market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment and digital trade.</p>.<p>India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.</p>.<p>The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.</p>.<p>India's outbound shipments to the US grew marginally by 0.92 per cent to $87.3 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 15.95 per cent to $52.9 billion. The trade surplus declined to $34.4 billion in 2025-26 from $40.89 billion in 2024-25.</p>