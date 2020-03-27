We have entered recession: IMF chief

We have entered recession: IMF chief

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 27 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 21:07 ist
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. (AFP Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

"It is clear that we have entered a recession" that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, she said in an online press briefing.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

With the worldwide economic "sudden stop," Georgieva said the fund's estimate "for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion."

But she warned that "we believe this is on the lower end." Over 80 countries already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
International Monetary Fund
Global Economy
Recession
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 