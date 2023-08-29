We plan to work very closely with Indian government, says UPS executive

Global shipping and logistics major United Parcel Service (UPS) inaugurated its first India Technology Centre in Chennai on Monday, the third such centre after the US and Europe. DH’s ETB Sivapriyan spoke to Bala Subramanian, EVP & Chief Digital and Technology Officer, UPS, on the company’s future plans in India. Edited excerpts:

Why did UPS choose India for setting up its technology centre?

Our customers are spread across 220 countries and we already have centres in the US and Europe. As we think about our goals, we are going with the fall of the sun model and that is why we thought about Asia, and chose India, to expand our development capabilities. At UPS, we don't do pure IT development. We are looking for people who can actually work on engineering, logistics technologies, and advanced capabilities like automation, robotics, and generative AI. When you look at the talent we need, India is a natural fit.

Moreover, UPS has a strategic investment in India. We already have two airport gateways in Delhi and Bengaluru and the fresh investment also makes sense from a strategy perspective as India is also growing and trying to be a $10 trillion economy by 2030. So, this is a win-win partnership that we can actually create.