<p>Indian equities may trade cautiously and remain largely range-bound this week amid elevated geopolitical tensions, weak global market sentiment and persistent pressure from higher crude prices. Recent sessions have witnessed sharp swings, with bouts of heavy selling followed by technical rebounds. Institutional flows, macroeconomic developments and shifts in global risk appetite will continue to guide market direction.</p>.<p>In this environment, investors are recommended to a calibrated approach with a focus on domestic-facing sectors that offer stronger earnings visibility. Financials, insurance, FMCG, healthcare and select industrial segments appear relatively resilient, while energy producers, oilfield services, and defence-linked sectors may find support amid geopolitical uncertainties.</p>.<p>On the global front, investors will track key economic indicators such as US crude inventory data, private payrolls and consumer inflation readings, which may shape expectations around upcoming monetary policy and global liquidity conditions.</p>.Stock markets tumble in early trade on Middle East conflict, foreign fund outflows.<p>Domestically, India’s consumer inflation data will be monitored for signals on price trends and policy implications, alongside major international releases including EU GDP figures, US retail sales, factory orders and labour market data.</p>.<p>Crude oil prices remain elevated around $80-84 per barrel due to supply constraints and West Asia tensions. For India, persistently high oil prices pose challenges by fueling inflation and widening the current account deficit, making financial markets sensitive to crude price movements. However, some relief has emerged as the US has allowed India to continue purchasing Russian energy, while Iran has permitted Indian vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, easing immediate supply concerns.</p>.<p>In addition, the US government has initiated measures such as government-backed war-risk insurance and naval escorts for commercial vessels in the Gulf region to safeguard shipping routes. Elevated crude prices and global risk aversion have contributed to currency pressures, with the Indian rupee weakening past the Rs 92-per-US dollar mark and touching a record low. A weaker rupee raises imported inflation risks, potentially affecting cost structures for energy-intensive industries.</p>.<p>Last week, equity markets remained under pressure amid uncertainties, persistent foreign investor selling and concerns over elevated crude prices. Benchmark indices ended lower, with the Nifty50 declining 4 per cent, while broader markets also weakened as the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap250 fell 3per cent each, reflecting continued risk aversion. Among sectoral indices, financials emerged as the worst performers, dropping 6 per cent. Defence stocks stood out, rising 6 per cent during the week amid heightened geopolitical tensions and expectations of increased government spending.</p>.<p>Bilateral engagements offer some constructive offsets to global uncertainties. India and Canada recently signed pacts covering cooperation in critical minerals and long-term uranium supplies. Separate discussions between India and Finland have also emphasised collaboration across renewable energy, smart grids, critical minerals, AI, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing, signalling emerging opportunities in technology-led and clean-energy <br>sectors.</p>.<p>Amid these challenges, some positive developments have emerged on the domestic front. GDP growth surprised positively under the revised base year of 2022-23, with Q3FY26 growth recorded at 7.8 per cent year-on-year. The expansion was led by the strongest manufacturing growth in eight quarters and robust services activity, while private consumption and investment remained firm. Nominal GDP grew 8.9 per cent during the quarter. For FY26, real GDP growth has been revised upward to 7.6 per cent, reflecting stronger underlying momentum, with nominal GDP growth marked higher at 8.6 per cent.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)</em></p>.<p>Highlights - Key data releases India’s Consumer inflation data EU GDP figures US retail sales US factory orders US Labour market data</p>