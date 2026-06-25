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Weak monsoon, energy stress to drag GDP growth to 6.6%: S&P

The rating agency has also lowered its projections on other major economies in the Asia-Pacific region.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 02:09 IST
Business NewsIndiaEconomyGDP

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