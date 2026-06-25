Weak monsoon, energy stress to drag GDP growth to 6.6%: S&P

<p>New Delhi: India’s economic growth is likely to fall to 6.6% in the current financial year, from 7.7% recorded in the previous year, dragged by sub-par monsoon, energy stress and slowing global growth, rating agency S&P Global said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In a report titled “Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q3 2026: AI-Exposed Markets to Outperform”, the rating agency noted that “there is a high degree of unpredictability around the duration and scale of the Middle East war and its potential effect on commodity prices, supply chains, economies, and credit conditions”.</p>.<p>The rating agency has also lowered its projections on other major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economy">economies</a> in the Asia-Pacific region.</p>.India to clock 6.3% growth even if crude price averages $130/barrel in FY27: S&P.<p>“The erosion of purchasing power, lower capex investment and negative wealth effects would weigh on growth. GDP growth would be 1.0-1.3 ppts lower in China, India and Japan in the third quarter of 2026, with year-average growth 0.5-0.6 ppts lower,” it said.</p>.<p>S&P Global’s projection on India’s GDP growth is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s latest estimate of 6.6%. </p>.<p>According to S&P Global, India’s GDP growth is likely to accelerate to 7.2% in FY2027-28, and 7% and 6.8% in the two subsequent years, respectively.</p>.<p>On inflation, S&P Global said India’s consumer price index-based retail inflation would rise to 5.1% in the current financial year, from 2.1% recorded in the previous year. The retail inflation is projected to remain at 4.7%, 4.3%, and 4.2% in FY28, FY29 and FY30, respectively. </p>.<p>“We project consumer inflation will rise to 5.1% this fiscal, as manufacturers pass on higher energy costs to consumers, alongside recent increases in administered prices such as for petrol, diesel, and cooking gas,” it said.</p>.<p>“We expect a policy rate hike in the second half of this fiscal. Also, with the current account deficit on the rise and the rupee weakening, the authorities took measures to encourage foreign capital inflows. These measures have strengthened the rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar somewhat,” S&P Global added.</p>.India world's fastest-growing major economy even as many face uncertainty: Rajnath Singh.<p>For its forecasts, S&P Global assumes that the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz would gradually ease in the second half of the year.</p>.<p>“We expect global oil prices to remain elevated in the coming months. They should ease gradually thereafter, returning to pre-crisis levels in early 2028,” it said.</p>.<p>On foreign trade, S&P Global noted that in most of the economies where the economic importance of tech manufacturing is relatively high, the favorable impact of the tech export boom outweighs that of the unfavorable energy shock. </p>.<p>The countries in Asia-Pacific, which are expected to benefit from the tech export boom, include Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan.</p>.<p>Non-tech exports are likely to remain sluggish. “They are likely to be affected by slower global growth, erosion of purchasing power in partner countries via higher energy prices, and renewed US trade tariff action,” it said.</p>