Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Brent crude oil jumps above $100 a barrel as Iran's attacks on shipping worsen supply concerns

The price of US benchmark crude oil jumped to about $95 a barrel
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 04:38 IST
Business NewsCrude OilWest Asiacrude prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us