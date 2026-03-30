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West Asia conflict: CII proposes working with Centre to build strategic fuel, mineral reserves

The CII has pitched for collaboration between industry and the government for development of strategic reserves and buffer mechanisms for critical raw materials, fuels and intermediate goods.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:36 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 19:36 IST
fuelWest AsiabusinessmineralsConfederation of Indian Industry (CII)

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