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West Asia conflict | Constantly monitoring situation to ensure continuity of shipments: GJEPC

'The past year has been challenging for the global gem and jewellery industry, shaped by evolving US tariff policies, geopolitical uncertainties,' said GJEPC chairman.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:14 IST
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