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West Asia conflict disrupts pharma air routes, risks cancer drugs supply

The conflict has knocked out key air transit hubs and closed shipping routes.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 07:11 IST
World newsBusiness NewsWest Asiapharmaceuticals

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