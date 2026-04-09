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West Asia conflict | Early signs of stress visible across sectors: FICCI

The report also illustrates key policy interventions for building long-term resilience.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:35 IST
Business NewsEconomyMSMEWest AsiawarFICCI

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