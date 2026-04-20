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West Asia conflict | Oil price volatility lends EVs a strategic charge in India

As crude surges due to the West Asia war, consumers and businesses rethink mobility, eyeing electric vehicles for cost and energy security.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEVElectric VehiclesWest Asia

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