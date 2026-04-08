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West Asia conflict | Oil prices plunge below $100 after US-Iran agree for two-week ceasefire

The Strait of Hormuz route's closure effected oil and market prices globally, creating higher chances of disruption in supplies from the West Asia region.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:51 IST
Business NewsOilMarketsWest AsiaCrudeBrent

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