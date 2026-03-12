Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

West Asia conflict | Quick service restaurant chains face closure risk due to LPG shortage

Restaurants are more vulnerable than households because they rely almost entirely on 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders for high-volume cooking equipment.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 01:41 IST
Business NewsLPGWest Asiarestaurant

Follow us on :

Follow Us