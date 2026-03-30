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West Asia conflict redraws travel map as Indians steer towards new destinations

Even as uncertainty persists, the appetite for travel remains strong
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:40 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 19:40 IST
IranIndiaDubaitravelWest Asiabusiness

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