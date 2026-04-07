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West Asia conflict threatens vital arteries of global energy: Nirmala Sitharaman

India’s external debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 19.1% as of September 2025 — one of the lowest in the emerging market world.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:01 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 22:01 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanEnergyWest AsiabusinessFinance Minsiter

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