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West Asia crisis | Basmati rice exporters ask Centre to act on arbitrary shipping charges

The Basmati Rice Farmers & Exporters Development Forum (BRFEDF) highlighted that war-risk surcharges have ranged from USD 800 to USD 6,000 per container.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsIranWest Asiabusinessbasmati

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