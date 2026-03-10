<p>Bengaluru: Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bahrain">Bahrain</a> were recently disrupted due to drone strikes, and experts said data centres are being seen as strategic targets, and that escalation could also take the form of cyberwarfare.</p><p>Data centres contain the computing infrastructure that IT systems require and strikes such as these expose the vulnerability of key technology infrastructure.</p><p>These attacks, though may not impact IT services firms directly, analysts said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> has been one of the fastest-growing regions for Indian IT and it is strategically important. </p><p>"The bigger impact, however, is indirect. Escalation could take the form of cyberwarfare or even physical attacks on critical infrastructure like data centres, which can disrupt cloud services and cascade into enterprise operations globally. Add the risk of oil shocks, and this becomes less a regional revenue issue and more a global demand and resilience challenge for Indian IT," Saurabh Gupta, president, Research and Advisory Services for HFS Research, told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Recently, Gartner pointed out that the convergence of macro forces, such as rising AI adoption, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory volatility, is prompting organisations to rethink resilience planning and resource allocation.</p>.West Asia conflict: Nasscom warns IT firms of cyber threats, activates contingency frameworks.<p>According to Gupta, AI is reshaping delivery economics, and geopolitics adds another layer of uncertainty. If oil prices spike or macro conditions tighten, discretionary tech spending could slow again. </p><p>However, firms that pivot to outcome-based AI services, cybersecurity, and resilience-led transformation will emerge stronger. This is more a test of adaptability than an existential setback.</p><p>He also said that for Indian IT services firms, West Asia is not the largest revenue pool, but it has been one of the fastest-growing, driven by sovereign digital programs, energy-sector modernisation and overall investments in the region.</p><p>"In the near term, firms should double down on cybersecurity, cloud resilience, and business continuity assurance for clients. Localisation, sovereign-compliant offerings, and resilience-focused solutions will be key. In uncertain times, spending shifts from transformation to protection and Indian IT must align accordingly," he said.</p><p>IT industry body Nasscom on Monday asked members to be vigilant of cybersecurity attacks amidst West Asia conflict. It said that organisations are evaluating alternate infrastructure routing to ensure cloud and data centre resilience and safeguard critical systems.</p>