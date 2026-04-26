Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

West Asia crisis, earnings, crude oil prices key drivers for market movement this week: Analysts

The standoff in the Strait of Hormuz has kept crude oil prices higher, reinforcing inflation concerns.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 09:46 IST
World newsCrude OilWest AsiabusinessStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us