Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

West Asia crisis | Leather & footwear industry seeks duty exemptions on critical inputs

Cost of inputs such as synthetic leather, metal accessories, machinery, threads, moulds, and certain chemicals have risen by 60 per cent.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsIndiaWest Asiabusinessleather

Follow us on :

Follow Us