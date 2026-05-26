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WFH wherever feasible, restrict foreign travel, Maruti Suzuki tells employees

It also asked employees to choose virtual meetings as preferred mode for engagements, while minimising domestic travel.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:30 IST
India NewsMaruti Suzuki Indiabusinesswfhforeign travel

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